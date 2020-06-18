Valeria Long
ValeriA S. Long  
Departed this life June 11, 2020. Mrs. Valerie Spencer Long, age 92, of Lanham, MD. She is preceded in death by her husband, James B. Long and daughter, Renee Long Hines. She is survived by three daughters, Andrea Long Wimbush (John E.), Jacqueline Long Manns (Charles) and Vicki Long Jordan (Henry); one son, Rev. Stanley JaVal Long (Terri); 11 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; three sisters- in-law, Vivian Varner, Patricia Dulaney and Sheila Purnell (John); four brothers-in-law, Tilman"Tim", Perl "Butch," Quinton, and Virgil Long; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue where Mrs. Long can be viewed Friday from 11 to 7:30 p.m. There will be a virtual wake Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. EST. To join Zoom Meeting Wake: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81315464359?pwd=bkxDazhJOG5PN05Ja3c1T2w2MUdMdz09 Meeting ID: 813 1546 4359, Password: 650654. Public viewing on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Meridaian Hill Baptist Church, 5354 Sheriff Road, Capitol Heights, MD. Private funeral and interment on Monday, June 22.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Viewing
11:00 - 07:30 PM
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
JUN
20
Wake
06:30 PM
Zoom Meeting Wake: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81315464359?pwd=bkxDazhJOG5PN05Ja3c1T2w2MUdMdz09 Meeting ID: 813 1546 4359, Password: 650654.
JUN
21
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Meridaian Hill Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. - Richmond
2011 Grayland Avenue
Richmond, VA 23220
804-358-9177
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Joseph Jenkins, Jr. Funeral Home
