VALERIA PAYNE
Valeria Cecelia butler Payne  
Of New Carrollton, MD, transitioned on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the age of 69. She was born to the late John Jacob and Frances Viola Butler, Jr. on September 29, 1950 in Washington, DC. She was predeceased by her son, Michael Darnell Payne; and sisters, Francine R. Self and Carolyn L. Addey. Valeria is survived by her daughter, Lashon Theresa Banks (William); two grandchildren, Everleigh and Noah Banks; her sister, Darlene T. Meister (Jim); brothers, Larry A., Francis C., and Kevin M.; and a host nieces, nephews and close friends. A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, 11 a.m., at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20012, followed by a graveside service at Mount Olivet Cemetery at 1 p.m. Arrangements by McGUIRE.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.
