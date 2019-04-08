Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VALERIE ANNETTE MORTON.



Valerie Annette Morton



On Tuesday, April 2, 2019, Valerie A. Morton peacefully entered eternal rest. She leaves to mourn her passing, two daughters, Renee and Alexis Morton; granddaughter, Kehlani; her mother, Gwendolyn B. Wright; sister, Synathia Wright and brother, Francis Wright.

The wake service and viewing will take place on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 10704 Gunston Road, Lorton, Va. where on Thursday, April 11, 2019 a viewing will also take place from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon. Interment, Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Lorton, VA Arrangements by Phillip Bell Sr. and Winona Morrissette-Johnson Funeral Service, P.A.