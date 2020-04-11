Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VALERIE BALL. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



On April 8, 2020, heaven welcomed another angel. Valerie Ruth Ball of Arlington, VA, former long time resident of the Mosby Woods community in Fairfax, VA, died from COVID-19 at the Virginia Hospital Center. Valerie "Val" was born in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada on November 3, 1942 to William and Margery Bitcon and was the older sister to James Bitcon. She was the proud mother of Jacqueline Ruth Ball, also of Arlington, VA. As many of her friends, family and daughter can attest to, Valerie was the epitome of generosity, kindness, and strength. She just kept going on no matter what challenges she faced, especially over these last few months as she confronted mounting health issues. Her greatest qualities were on display of the over the last week of her life when a lethal virus torn through her body and she thanked the nurses and doctors who cared for her every day and told her daughter that she would beat this. Val came to the Washington, DC area in 1969 with her best friend from Montreal to work at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). As a 51 year resident of the area, Val made numerous friends sharing her love of Thai food (the spicier, the better) and hosting neighbors and friends for parties and barbeques. She always made sure there was more than enough food and drinks, especially wine, for everyone. She was the consummate hostess. Val loved watching sports and was an avid fan of the Washington Capitals and Redskins. She was ecstatic to witness the Stanley Cup hoisted in Washington, DC in 2018. She retired from the IMF in 1999 and then went on to work part-time as a receptionist at a local doctor's office for several years before enjoying full retirement traveling with her daughter, visiting wineries, watching sports and lunching with her fellow IMF retirees. Valerie is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Jacqueline and her brother, James Bitcon. Her smile and laughter will live on with all who were fortunate to know her. There are not enough adjectives to express how wonderful Valerie is and always will be. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a gift in honor of Valerie to the Virginia Hospital's "Special COVID-19 Appeal" at https:// m.virginiahospitalcenter.com/DonateNow

