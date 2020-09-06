1/1
VALERIE BESSEY
Valerie Patricia Bessey  
Valerie Patricia Bessey, 89, of Henrico, Virginia (formerly of Fairfax, VA), died peacefully on August 30, 2020. Valerie was preceded in death by her husband of over 30 years, Calvin Burke Bessey of Fairfax, Virginia; and her parents of Little Common, East Sussex, England. Valerie was born December 12, 1930, to Henry George Burns, Esq., M.B.E., F.I.C.E. and Phyllis Marjory Burns (Smith) in Edinburgh, Scotland. Valerie is survived by her daughter, Sandra Fiona Bessey-Bushnell (Matthew); her grandsons, Cameron and Soren Bushnell of Henrico, Va.; and cousins, Barbara Hook of Luton, Beds., England and Rachel Nowell of Marmande, France. Valerie attended Woodstock International School in Mussoorie, India and graduated from The College at Wadhurst, Sussex, England. She worked as Private Secretary to several dignitaries, including the Commissioner, Government of Cyprus (Nicosia); the Rt. Hon. Earl of Bessborough (London); and the Attorney General of Uganda (Entebbe), respectively. Valerie completed her international career as Supervisor of Overseas Staff Affairs at Iranian Oil Refining Company in Masjid-i-Sulaiman and Abadan, Iran, where she met her husband. A member of the Welcome to Washington International Club for many years, she was a witty storyteller, avid photographer and intrepid tour guide. No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the National Geographic Society.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 6, 2020.
