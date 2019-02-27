

Valerie Claude Blanchette

(Age 44)



Passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019.

Val lived a wild and beautiful life filled with love for family, friends, and the outdoors. A shining beacon and gluten-free spirit, she radiated warmth and boundless energy. She loved living in the majestic Appalachian mountains brimming with endless rivers, trails, and lakes.

With a ready smile and ringing laugh, Valerie brought joy to all who knew her. She had a willingness to help old and new friends conquer any challenge they faced in life. Val's quick wit and unique sense of humor could light up even the most ordinary moment.

A graduate of Vanderbilt University, Valerie was an insightful leader and colleague able to plan and manage complex projects in various roles in the medical, telecommunications, and management consulting fields. As Manager of Corporate Planning at Genova Diagnostics, she was deeply respected and loved by her colleagues for her tenacity and personal touch.

Valerie had a fierce and deep connection to the natural world. She was active in mountain biking, road biking, motorcycling, cyclocross, running, hiking, paddlesports, and skiing, but more importantly, a treasured member of the communities around those activities. She enjoyed spending time with her precious dogs and cat.

She was the daughter of the late Robert W. Blanchette, who died in 2000, and Marna M. Blanchette.

In addition to Valerie's mother, Marna, of Bethesda, Maryland, she is survived by her partner, Scott Sullivan, of Clyde; and her brother, Pierre Blanchette, and his wife, Dana, of Ossining, New York.

A celebration of life is planned for April 6, 2019 at REEB Ranch in Hendersonville, NC.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Valerie's name to Little Bellas, Asheville Cyclocross, or American Whitewater.

The care of Valerie has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at