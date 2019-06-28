Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VALERIE CROTTY. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

CROTTY Valerie Crotty The Honorable Valerie Crotty, former chairman of Florida Elections Commission, leader of numerous civic and charitable organizations in Daytona Beach, FL and Arlington, VA died in Arlington on June 22, 2019 after a protracted illness. She was born July 25, 1942 in Nyack, NY to Dr. Anthony M. Moos and Dorothy (Irvine) Moos, graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and two decades later earned an MBA from Stetson University, later serving as a trustee of the Stetson University Business School. Valerie was active in the Democratic party. She seconded the nomination of George McGovern at the 1972 convention in Miami Beach, led three congressional districts for Jimmy Carter during his primary campaign in Texas, served on the National Democratic Platform Committee in 1984 with continuing service on the Finance Committee, served as Deputy National Finance Director for Senator Al Gore during his presidential run in 1987-88, worked on the 1988 Site Selection Committee, and championed several candidates for local and national office. As a professional fundraising and campaign consultant, Valerie worked as a Senior Political Consultant for Creative Campaign Consultants until 1995. Valerie served with her late husband as Ambassadorial Spouse in Bridgetown, Barbados and chaired the National Trust of Barbados working to restore the house lived in by George Washington during his only visit outside the United States. She continued her work on behalf of the islands as Senior Advisor at the Trust for the Americas Organization in Washington, DC. Additionally, she was part of the Presidents Circle George Washington House Barbados, was a member of the Advisory Council of American Ambassadors, and Americans for a Strong National Security. She was appointed by President Bill Clinton to the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars and served on the Board of Directors of Rosslyn Renaissance, the Lay Ministry of St. Johns Lafayette Square Donor Program, National Capitol Red Cross, US Capitol Historical Society, and Sewell Belmont House. Valerie was a monumental force for change and improvement. She tackled every project - personal, grass roots, community, or national with dynamic leadership that was infectious and encouraging to those with whom she worked. The projects and organizations she chose to support were varied and always enhanced by her creativity and guidance. She was preceded in death by her cherished husband Ambassador E. William Crotty, her parents, her beloved younger brother Col. (Retired) Walter Henry "Bud" Moos, and her precious grandson, Jackson Nee. She leaves behind her treasured children, Toni Kushner Nee (Steve) of Frisco Texas and Louis Michael Kushner of Orlando Florida, grandsons, Tommy and PJ Nee, her nieces, Meredith Moos Dalzell (Kevin) and children of McLean, VA, and Jennifer Moos Ryan (PJ) and her children of Chicago, IL. Internment will be at St. Johns, Lafayette Square with a memorial service and celebration to follow. In lieu of flowers, please vote!In lieu of flowers, please vote!

CROTTY Valerie Crotty The Honorable Valerie Crotty, former chairman of Florida Elections Commission, leader of numerous civic and charitable organizations in Daytona Beach, FL and Arlington, VA died in Arlington on June 22, 2019 after a protracted illness. She was born July 25, 1942 in Nyack, NY to Dr. Anthony M. Moos and Dorothy (Irvine) Moos, graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and two decades later earned an MBA from Stetson University, later serving as a trustee of the Stetson University Business School. Valerie was active in the Democratic party. She seconded the nomination of George McGovern at the 1972 convention in Miami Beach, led three congressional districts for Jimmy Carter during his primary campaign in Texas, served on the National Democratic Platform Committee in 1984 with continuing service on the Finance Committee, served as Deputy National Finance Director for Senator Al Gore during his presidential run in 1987-88, worked on the 1988 Site Selection Committee, and championed several candidates for local and national office. As a professional fundraising and campaign consultant, Valerie worked as a Senior Political Consultant for Creative Campaign Consultants until 1995. Valerie served with her late husband as Ambassadorial Spouse in Bridgetown, Barbados and chaired the National Trust of Barbados working to restore the house lived in by George Washington during his only visit outside the United States. She continued her work on behalf of the islands as Senior Advisor at the Trust for the Americas Organization in Washington, DC. Additionally, she was part of the Presidents Circle George Washington House Barbados, was a member of the Advisory Council of American Ambassadors, and Americans for a Strong National Security. She was appointed by President Bill Clinton to the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars and served on the Board of Directors of Rosslyn Renaissance, the Lay Ministry of St. Johns Lafayette Square Donor Program, National Capitol Red Cross, US Capitol Historical Society, and Sewell Belmont House. Valerie was a monumental force for change and improvement. She tackled every project - personal, grass roots, community, or national with dynamic leadership that was infectious and encouraging to those with whom she worked. The projects and organizations she chose to support were varied and always enhanced by her creativity and guidance. She was preceded in death by her cherished husband Ambassador E. William Crotty, her parents, her beloved younger brother Col. (Retired) Walter Henry "Bud" Moos, and her precious grandson, Jackson Nee. She leaves behind her treasured children, Toni Kushner Nee (Steve) of Frisco Texas and Louis Michael Kushner of Orlando Florida, grandsons, Tommy and PJ Nee, her nieces, Meredith Moos Dalzell (Kevin) and children of McLean, VA, and Jennifer Moos Ryan (PJ) and her children of Chicago, IL. Internment will be at St. Johns, Lafayette Square with a memorial service and celebration to follow. In lieu of flowers, please vote!In lieu of flowers, please vote! Published in The Washington Post on June 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close