VALERIE Y. JEFFRIES FORTUNE
Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 11, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Lewis A Fortune, Jr.; two daughters, Theresa J Benjamin Fortune and Mia Fortune; son, Lewis A Fortune, III; three grandchildren, MeKayla Harris, LaLaini Copper and Justis Cooper; sister, Phyllis Holliday and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life for Mrs. Fortune will be held at First Bethel Baptist Church, 1 Kettering Drive, Upper Marlboro, MD on Friday, July 19 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment is private.