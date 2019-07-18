The Washington Post

VALERIE FORTUNE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VALERIE FORTUNE.
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Bethel Baptist Church
1 Kettering Drive
Upper Marlboro, DC
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
First Bethel Baptist Church
1 Kettering Drive
Upper Marlboro, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

VALERIE Y. JEFFRIES FORTUNE  

Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 11, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Lewis A Fortune, Jr.; two daughters, Theresa J Benjamin Fortune and Mia Fortune; son, Lewis A Fortune, III; three grandchildren, MeKayla Harris, LaLaini Copper and Justis Cooper; sister, Phyllis Holliday and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life for Mrs. Fortune will be held at First Bethel Baptist Church, 1 Kettering Drive, Upper Marlboro, MD on Friday, July 19 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment is private.

Published in The Washington Post on July 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.