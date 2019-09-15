

Valerie Edwina Givens



Our beloved mother and grandmother, departed this life on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at her residence unexpectedly.

She was one of a set of twins born in Washington, DC on February 7, 1940 to the late Anna Bell and Edward Walter Johnson. She had three sisters and two brothers. She was preceded in death by sisters, Gloria Bradshaw and Gwendolyn Gibson, and by brothers, Willis E. and Glascoe O. Johnson. She is survived by one sister, her twin, Vermelle Wages.

Valerie worked at The Lenkin Company Management (originally Central Management) since 1978. She started at the company working the "switchboard' and moved up in the company to become resident manager for two buildings, The Yorkshire on 16th Street, NW, and The Parkhill on Park Road, NW. In May, 1981, she was named "Washington Resident Manager of the Year' by Central Management Company, the owners and operators of the Yorkshire and Parkhill. In 2012, she retired from Lenkin Company after 34 years.

Valerie will be sadly missed with fondest memories by her son, Teven Dion Givens (Sheila) of Fort Washington, MD, and daughter, Robin Rena Givens-Banks (Andrei) of Washington, DC. and her sister, Vermelle Wages of Washington, DC., three grandchildren, Rachelle Louallen, Ralph Wells, and Damani Givens, one great-grandchildren Olivia Celeste Wells, and many nieces and nephews.

Valerie will remain in all our hearts and thoughts forever.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Florida Avenue Baptist Church, 623 Florida Avenue, NW, Washington, DC. Family Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, prior to the memorial service.