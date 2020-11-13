

VALERIE HUNTER-KELLY

Valerie Hunter-Kelly was surrounded by her immediate family when she died Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee. Born on March 15, 1954, in Washington, District of Columbia, to Frances Hunter (nee Beeks) and Herbert L. Hunter, she was a nationally recognized real estate professional whose noteworthy accomplishments include selection as one of the Top 500 Most Powerful Women In Real Estate; her listing in the Wall Street Journal & Real Trends Top 400 Real Estate Professionals; and her multiple listings in the Wall Street Journal Top 1000 Realtors. She was also active in service and philanthropy in Clarksville, TN, where memorial services were held on November 12 at Grace Church of the Nazarene. She was interred on November 13 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY. An avid runner, she accomplished her goal to run a half-marathon in all fifty states with a race on Maui, Hawaii, in January 2020. She is survived by COL(R) Mark A. Kelly, her spouse of 39 years; her two daughters, Antoinette Nicole Kelly and Ashley Noel Kelly; her sister Beverly D. Hunter and her brother Herb T. (Jannette) Hunter. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Roxy Regional Theater, 100 Franklin St, Clarksville, TN 37040.



