

Valerie Annette Morton



On Tuesday, April 2, 2019, Valerie A. Morton peacefully entered eternal rest. She leaves to mourn her passing, two daughters, Renee and Alexis Morton; granddaughter, Kehlani; her mother, Gwendolyn B. Wright; sister, Synathia Wright and brother, Francis Wright.

The wake service and viewing will take place on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 10704 Gunston Road, Lorton, Va. where on Thursday, April 11, 2019 a viewing will also take place from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon. Interment, Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Lorton, VA Arrangements by Phillip Bell Sr. and Winona Morrissette-Johnson Funeral Service, P.A.