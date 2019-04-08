VALERIE MORTON

Notice
Guest Book
  • "My sincere condolences to family. May you find peace and..."
  • "Val will definitely be missed by many. My thoughts and..."
    - Gail Hicks
  • "Please accept my deepest and heartfelt condolences at this..."

 

Valerie Annette Morton  

On Tuesday, April 2, 2019, Valerie A. Morton peacefully entered eternal rest. She leaves to mourn her passing, two daughters, Renee and Alexis Morton; granddaughter, Kehlani; her mother, Gwendolyn B. Wright; sister, Synathia Wright and brother, Francis Wright.
The wake service and viewing will take place on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 10704 Gunston Road, Lorton, Va. where on Thursday, April 11, 2019 a viewing will also take place from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 noon. Interment, Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Lorton, VA Arrangements by Phillip Bell Sr. and Winona Morrissette-Johnson Funeral Service, P.A.

Funeral Home
Phillip Bell Sr. and Winona Morrissette-Johnson P.A. - Dunkirk
10684 Southern Maryland Blvd.
Dunkirk, MD 20754
(301) 710-6272
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Washington Post from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019
