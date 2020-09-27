Valerie Pabst
Pabst, Valerie, born Valerie Hopkins, aged 78, died after a short illness in Gaithersburg, Maryland on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Born in England, Valerie grew up in Kingston upon Thames, she was the daughter of Lily (Hill) and Alec William Hopkins, who predeceased her. She is survived by her son, William N. Pabst and his partner, Jennifer A. Wellock; her dear sister, Diana Tischer; her niece, Claire Schmidt and her husband, Stephen Schmidt, Jr.; her nephews, Marc Jansen, and Keith Jansen and his wife, Pam and their children, Jessica, Joshua, Jacob and Jena. She leaves behind her cousin, Linda and husband, Jim Payne of England, her cousin, Wendy McCrabb of Canada, friends Frances and John Leach of England, and her longtime local friends, Pat Niwenizen, Judy and Tim Kooleschevich, and Ginger Hoffacker.Valerie emigrated to the United States in 1961. Upon her arrival she lived shortly at the Paris Hotel in New York City, but soon moved to Washington, DC. Her career of 32 years at the International Monetary Fund took her all over the world, with travels to Thailand, Warsaw, Iran, China, Lebanon, Hong Kong, New Guinea, India, Jordan and on. Valerie was married to Frederick Nicholson Pabst in 1973; this marriage ended in divorce. A long time homeowner of New Mark Commons in Rockville Maryland, Valerie bought her townhome in 1988. She was proud of doing so on her own, and of supporting the education of her son at Walnut Hill School for the Arts, and Skidmore College. She achieved U.S. citizenship in 1999.Valerie was dynamic in her retirement, volunteering at Montgomery Hospice in an administrative role. She was an active member of the Seneca Valley Sugar Loafers Club (a walking club), part of the Maryland Volksport Association. Valerie and her friends did several overseas walks with International Volksmarch groups. She was perhaps most proud of her recent trip to Antarctica in 2015. Valerie resided in Kindley Assisted Living, part of Asbury Methodist Village in Gaithersburg, prior to her passing. Her family remains grateful to the associates at Kindley who provided her care and comfort. Funeral services will be at the Pumphrey Funeral home in Rockville, MD on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. but are limited to 10 people. In lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made in her memory to the Casey House, Montgomery Hospice. https://montgomeryhospice.org/donate-now/