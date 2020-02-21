The Washington Post

VALERIE REARDON

Valerie Reardon  
(Age 80)  

Passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Reston, Virginia. Originally from Jersey City, New Jersey, Valerie was an artist, pianist, avid reader and bridge player. She had managed a number jewelry stores over the course of her career and traveled widely throughout Europe and the Far East with her husband of 58 years, Ray. She most recently lived in Reston and Fawn Lake, Virginia, and before that in Germany and Laos. She especially loved spending time in Positano Italy. Valerie is survived by her husband Ray; her sons Tim and Chris; her daughters-in-law Suzanne and Vivian; and grandsons Sean, Kevin, and Nathan, all of whom live nearby in Northern Virginia. Celebration of Life gathering at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 21, 2020
