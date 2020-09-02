1/
VALORIE CALDWELL
valorie caldwell  
Valorie Caldwell passed on August 23, 2020. She is survived by her devoted and loving daughter Valesay P. Sherie, one granddaughter Valesay E. Mosley, one grandson Dominic A. Tavares, and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive guests at the Church of the Immaculate Conception 8th and N Streets NW Washington, DC from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020. (Only 50 people allowed because of covid 19 Pandemic) interment will be in Linwood Cemetery in Graham, North Carolina, on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Arrangements by Robinson Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Church of the Immaculate Conception
SEP
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of the Immaculate Conception
SEP
5
Interment
Linwood Cemetery in Graham
