Van Allen Handon



Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, December 12, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife, Burnett; one son, Craig Handon; one daughter, Kimberly Handon-Lindsey; four grand children; three great grand children; One sister,

Lenora Wiseman. Services will be held on December 20, 2019, viewing at 10 a.m., service 11 a.m. at Ketterimg Baptist Church at 6909 Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro, MD.