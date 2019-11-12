

Van Hollis Ramey, Sr.

March 4, 1947 - November 6, 2019



Van Hollis Ramey, Sr. of Oakton, Virginia passed away on November 6, 2019. Van was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 4, 1947 to John and Hazel Ramey. He is survived by his wife, Joyce "Jodi" of 51 years; daughter Stephanie "Nikki" Baker(Jared); son Van H. Ramey Jr.(Noelle Keller); granddaughter Presley Grace Baker; and sister Teresa Bunn.

Van was a hairstylist for many years in the Virginia, Washington, DC, and Maryland areas. When he retired in 2016, he was missed by many. He was an antique car enthusiast and loved everything old car related.

Services for Van will be held at National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Hwy., Falls Church, VA. The Ramey family will receive family and friends for a Visitation on Wednesday, November 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, November 14 at 2 p.m. Burial in National Memorial Park, and a reception to follow.