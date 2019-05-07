VAN LEON RICHARDSON "VanX"
On Tuesday April 30, 2019; beloved father of Lisa Sinclair Johnson; grandfather of Kalvan Johnson; devoted brother of Beulah Hardy and Edgar Richardson, Sr. He is also survived by his Life Partner, Loretta Hart; three nieces; five nephews; 12 great-nieces and nephews; two sisters-in-law; one great-grandson. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until 12 noon Funeral Service at Pope Funeral Homes, Forestville Chapel, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD. Interment Lincoln Cemetery, Suitland, MD.