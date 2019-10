VANNIE LEE TAYLOR, III



On Sunday, October 13, 2019. Survived by loving wife Adriane E. L. Dorrington; daughter Ebonie Taylor; son Vannie (Joi) Taylor; brothers Randolph and Ellery Taylor; sister Chanthini Taylor and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing Friday, October 18, 2019 11 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 1 p.m. at Plymouth Congregational United Church of Christ, 5301 North Capitol St., NE, Washington, DC 20011. Services Entrusted to R.N. Horton Co. Morticians, Inc.