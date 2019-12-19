VELMA S. BUSH
On Sunday, December 15, 2019, VELMA S. BUSH passed away peacefully. She leaves to cherish her memory a devoted husband, Horace Bush; two daughters, Eboni Edwards (Altwann), and Teresa Williams (Michael); three sons, Terry Jones, Pleaze Belcher and Stepfano Bush; two brothers, Raymond and Willie Simpkins; 19 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Le Detroit Baptist Church, 5306 Indian Head Highway, Oxon Hill, MD from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Bland Baptist Church Cemetery, Johnston, SC. Arrangements by STRICKLAND FUNERAL SERVICES.