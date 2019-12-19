The Washington Post

VELMA BUSH

Service Information
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD
20748
(301)-449-0400
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Le Detroit Baptist Church
5306 Indian Head Highway
Oxon Hill, MD
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Le Detroit Baptist Church,
5306 Indian Head Highway
Oxon Hill, MD
Notice
VELMA S. BUSH  

On Sunday, December 15, 2019, VELMA S. BUSH passed away peacefully. She leaves to cherish her memory a devoted husband, Horace Bush; two daughters, Eboni Edwards (Altwann), and Teresa Williams (Michael); three sons, Terry Jones, Pleaze Belcher and Stepfano Bush; two brothers, Raymond and Willie Simpkins; 19 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Le Detroit Baptist Church, 5306 Indian Head Highway, Oxon Hill, MD from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Bland Baptist Church Cemetery, Johnston, SC. Arrangements by STRICKLAND FUNERAL SERVICES.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 19, 2019
