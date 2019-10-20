

VELMA LORITA KIBLER



Velma Lorita Kibler was born on January 31, 1930 to Elbert and Alice Reed of Mayfield, Oklahoma and passed away on October 17, 2019.

She is survived by her husband, Melvin of Arlington, VA; two sons, Michael of Woodbridge, VA and Gary (Laura) of Sterling, VA; five grandchildren, Brad Kibler (Kristi) of Pawley's Island, SC; Katie Kibler Sarmac (Geoff) of Woodbridge, VA; Grant (Stephanie) of Fairfax, VA; Christine Kibler of Sterling, VA; Virginia and Lindsey of Leesburg, VA and six great-grandchildren, Jack and Luke Kibler, Monica Kibler, Malia and Kendall Sarmac, Toby Kibler

Services will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Church of Christ in Falls Church 6149 Leesburg Pike Falls Church, VA 22041 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, VA. Website: