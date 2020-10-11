VELMA PERKINS

Velma E. Perkins April 4, 1946 - September 24, 2020
Velma Elizabeth Carroll-Perkins rested from her labors on September 24, 2020, and peacefully entered eternal rest after a long illness. Velma spent her life in service to the Lord, her church and her family and is well prepared for the transition from labor to reward. She is survived by her devoted husband, Charles Perkins; two sons Keith Perkins (Joan), Charles Perkins (Freda); brother Winston Watkins (Janet); sister-in-law, Karen Perkins; six grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.Velma was a member of Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, VA where her life was celebrated on October 2, 2020. A private interment service will be held at Quantico National Cemetery. Funeral Services were entrusted to Alexander Pope Funeral Homes. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to a charity of your choice
.