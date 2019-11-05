The Washington Post

VELMA RAHMING

Guest Book
  • "A-PLUS and Eloise Miller-Bonner offer our heartfelt..."
    - Eloise Bonner
Service Information
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ
08053
(856)-983-1005
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew's Church
1989 Route 70 E
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew's Church
1989 Route 70 E
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Velma M. RAHMING (nee Mickens)  

Of Cherry Hill, NJ and Newtown, PA. Passed away on October 28, 2019. Age 86. Beloved wife of Jacob E. Rahming, Sr. Devoted mother of Dr. Lori Holland (Brian) and Jacob "Ricky" Rahming. Dear sister of Phyllis Fields (the late Dr. William). Loving grandmother of Lauren, Danielle, Alyssa, Matthew, Kayla, and Micah Holland.
Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Saturday, November 9, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Bartholomew's Church, 1989 Route 70 E., Cherry Hill, NJ. A memorial mass will be at 11 a.m.at the church. Interment will follow in the church memorial garden.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.