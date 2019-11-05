

Velma M. RAHMING (nee Mickens)



Of Cherry Hill, NJ and Newtown, PA. Passed away on October 28, 2019. Age 86. Beloved wife of Jacob E. Rahming, Sr. Devoted mother of Dr. Lori Holland (Brian) and Jacob "Ricky" Rahming. Dear sister of Phyllis Fields (the late Dr. William). Loving grandmother of Lauren, Danielle, Alyssa, Matthew, Kayla, and Micah Holland.

Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Saturday, November 9, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Bartholomew's Church, 1989 Route 70 E., Cherry Hill, NJ. A memorial mass will be at 11 a.m.at the church. Interment will follow in the church memorial garden.