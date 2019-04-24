VELTA ZALENIEKS
On Saturday, April 13, 2019, Velta peacefully transitioned into eternal rest in heaven. Ms. Zalenieks a native of Latvia in Europe, where she was forced to flee as a displaced person and later became an honorable United States citizen. She was preceded in death by her beloved and devoted parents Minna and Peteris Zalenieks and two brothers Janis and Latvia Zalenieks. Velta's vibrant and caring spirit will be dearly missed. Memorial Service to be held on April 25, 2019, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, VA 22203. Interment at the St. Pauls Rock Creek Cemetery, 201 Allison Street NW, Washington, DC 20011, under the direction of Paster Varsbergs Paza, Latvian Ev. Lutheran Church.