LAGOS Venizelos Lagos Venizelos "Jello" Lagos, 96, of Culpeper passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Culpeper Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born July 21, 1922, in Omaha, NE to the late William and Helen Lagos. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Irene Lorraine Lagos; and his siblings, Florence Phelas, Socrates Lagos, Mary Delcher and Gladys Osborne. Jello was a WWII veteran having served in the US Coast Guard. He was appointed to the DC Fire Department on August 4, 1948, and retired on September 30, 1973, from Engine Company 1 as a Lieutenant. He was also inducted into the Home Plate Club in Washington, DC as a baseball catcher and Hall of Famer in the Jock Club. Jello spent many summers managing the Atlantic Masonry Baseball Team and proudly traveled with them to South Korea to compete. He is survived by his wife, Inez "Liz" Lagos; three children, William James Lagos (Ann), James Edward Lagos, and Christine Lagos Elder (John); proud Papoo of four grandchildren, William James Lagos, Jr. (Kathryn), Christopher James Lagos, John Frederick Elder, Jr. (Melissa) and Irene Lorraine Elder; and six great grandchildren, William James Lagos, III, Samuel Ward Lagos, Annalise Mary Lagos, Natalie Elder Dalton, Brady Venizelos Elder and Joseph Frederick Elder. Additional survivors include four stepchildren, Susan Anderson (Andy), Douglas Allnutt (Roberta), Timothy Allnutt (Jenni), and Elaine Allnutt; seven step grandchildren, Stephanie Leatherman (Todd), Heather Hayne (Wes), Matthew Anderson (Kristina), Christopher Allnutt (Casi), Phyllis Schmitt (Chris), Rachel Allnutt and Leah Allnutt; and nine step great grandchildren, Drake Corriveau, Ashton Corriveau, Avery Hayne, Reese Hayne, Lily Anderson, Vane Anderson, Dylan Dae, Lincoln Allnutt and Cameron Schmitt. Services will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 850 Sperryville Pike, Culpeper, VA with Pastor Steve Harrelson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. An additional service will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 701 Norwood Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20905. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, Expansion Fund, 19 Scrabble Rd., Boston, VA 22713. An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
850 Sperryville Pike
Culpeper, VA 22701
(540) 825-3530
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 20, 2019
