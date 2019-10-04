VERA S. BETTELHEIM
On Tuesday, October 1, 2019, Vera S. Bettelheim of Rockville, MD. Predeceased by her husband, Frederick Bettelheim. Vera is survived by Eva Varadi (Tom Bornstein), Sara Bornstein, Sam Bornstein, and Adriel Bettelheim (Jennifer Gavin). A graveside service will be held Monday, October 7, 11 a.m. at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, 14321 Comus Road, Clarksburg, MD 20871. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish National Fund, Plant a Tree In Israel (usa.jnf.org
).