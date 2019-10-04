The Washington Post

VERA BETTELHEIM (1926 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VERA BETTELHEIM.
Service Information
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park
14321 Comus Road
Clarksburg, DC
View Map
Send Flowers
Notice
Send Flowers

 

VERA S. BETTELHEIM  

On Tuesday, October 1, 2019, Vera S. Bettelheim of Rockville, MD. Predeceased by her husband, Frederick Bettelheim. Vera is survived by Eva Varadi (Tom Bornstein), Sara Bornstein, Sam Bornstein, and Adriel Bettelheim (Jennifer Gavin). A graveside service will be held Monday, October 7, 11 a.m. at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, 14321 Comus Road, Clarksburg, MD 20871. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish National Fund, Plant a Tree In Israel (usa.jnf.org).

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.