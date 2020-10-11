BEVERLY VERA INEZ HUMES BEVERLY Also known as Ma, Mother, Nana, Big Nana, Ms. B, Aunt Vera, Cousin Vera, Vera Mae, Aunt Tippy, and Mrs. Beverly entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 5, 2020. She was born on May 8, 1929 in Madison County, VA to the late Douglas Wendell Humes and Helen Scott Humes. She was the third of 10 daughters. Vera grew up in Wolftown, VA and graduated from Culpeper High School in 1946. Shortly after, she moved to Washington, DC because she was "afraid of all those snakes in Virginia". She was united in marriage to Carroll Lawrence Beverly on March 17, 1951. They were blessed with three children - Deborah Renee, Karen Lynette and Carlton Lawrence. Although they divorced in 1965, she maintained lasting, loving friendships with former in-laws Helen "Ginger" Beverly Lightfoot and Harrison Lightfoot. Vera began her career in the federal govern- ment as a card punch operator in 1949. Through diligence and hard work, she progressed to the position of lead computer operator and was appointed to several supervisory positions. She retired after 33 years of service and then opened Nana's Daycare where she lovingly cared for many children for over 20 years. Toys may have been scattered during the day but she made sure that the children helped to put them away before they left. She was grateful for the many opportunities and blessings in her life, particularly of being able to purchase a home on her own- #6 Pepper Mill Drive. Many family gatherings were hosted and enjoyed there. Vera attended Holy Trinity Church (Wolftown, VA) as a child and would often make the trip back home to the family church. As an adult, she often attended Northeast Holy Trinity Church (Washington, DC). At the age of 81, she was baptized at The Sanctuary at Kingdom Square (Upper Marlboro, MD). Her favorite Gospel song was Stand by Pastor Donnie McClurkin. Her favorite scripture was Exodus 14: 13-14. She loved cleaning, clipping comics and inspirational messages from the newspaper, crossword puzzles, shopping, watching the news on television, listening to radio talk shows, gardening, collecting Black dolls, working hard, her family, and friends. She is survived by two daughters, Deborah Anderson and Karen Beverly-Ducker (Albert); one son, Carlton Beverly; two sisters, Doris Marshall and Hazel Brooker; one brother-in-law, Charlie Jones; eight grandchildren, Dion (Sr), Garrett, Andrea, Marques, Curron, Devin, ChÁRee, and Darin; great-grandson, Dion (Jr); a very special friend/neighbor, Ruth Rollins; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by seven of her sisters and granddaughter Dana Lynette. Memorial services will be held at a later date.Memorial services will be held at a later date.