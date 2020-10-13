VERA COLLINS

Vera Guy Hill Collins
Vera Guy Hill Collins (89) passed away on October 7, 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Born in Georgia on April 15, 1931 she was one of five daughters of the late Jesse Hubert Hill and Theo Daisy Hill. She met her husband of 67 years, a dashing young Corporal from Washington, DC, Cornelius A. Collins "Neal) at Fort Gordon, Georgia and they settled in Bethesda, MD to raise their four children. She was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Bethesda, MD. She was also active in her community, well-loved and well-cared for by her neighbors, and dedicated to her family. She is survived by her devoted husband, Neal, her four children: Connie Giganti (Vince), Damascus, MD, Tim Collins (Laurie), Homestead, FL, Margy Hampton (Brien), Bethesda, MD, and Daniel Collins, Frederick, MD. She was the beloved grandmother to Maggie Moore (Vic), Vince Giganti (Cheryl), Katie Chattillion (Matt), Brien Hampton (Elizabeth), Coley Hampton (Jeanette Proudfoot), and Christopher Hampton. She is also survived by 12 great grandchildren, Caity and Victor Moore, Vincent, Jaxon, Leo, and Maddie Giganti, Bella and Jake Chattillion, Henry and Archer Hampton, Samuel Proudfoot and Lily Hampton; as well as her sister Connie Aycox, and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
.