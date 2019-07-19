

VERA ALTA DEAN



Vera Alta Dean died July 11, 2019, at her home in Arlington, Virginia. Born January 1, 1921 to William and Grace Sisson, she and her brother, Alton, grew up in Hermiston, Oregon. During the Depression, she delivered newspapers to earn the money to attend Oregon State University. During WWII, she worked at Umatilla Ordnance Depot where she met her future husband, Alan Loren Dean. They moved to Arlington in 1946 and became involved in many civic endeavors. Among other things, they were active in the the good schools movement, were founding members of the nonpartisan Arlingtonians for a Better County, and worked to keep the Arlington schools open during Virginia's Massive Resistance to school integration. Vera also ran her business, Dean Mailing and Duplicating, out of her basement. She and her husband traveled extensively to all parts of the world. Vera rarely forgot a name and she treated the people she met as if they were neighbors from her small hometown.

Her husband passed away in 2010, after 67 years of marriage. Her brother preceded her in death. She is survived by her three daughters, Claudia Lewis, Diana Dean, and Laura Salvay; nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.In recognition of Vera's support for her son-in-law's work on behalf of Parkinson's patients, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area (PFNCA) 8830 Cameron St. #201, Silver Spring, MD 20910.A private service will be held at a later date.