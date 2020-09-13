VERA DOLEZAI



Vera Hilgert DolEZAL

September 7, 1933 - February 19, 2020 Vera Dolezal passed peacefully just before the COVID 19 pandemic and her 87 birthday. Born in Chicago as an only child during the Depression to Czechoslovakian immigrants, Jan and Marie Hilgert, Vera began studying piano and violin at a young age, the foundation for launching a lifelong career in music. She juggled side jobs as a model and product spokesperson, including ads featured in Life magazine. She pursued her studies, first at University of Illinois and then Curtis Institute of Music, and finally American University, where she graduated cum laude with a Masters of Fine Arts. Later, she began an almost 40 year career teaching students music (piano, violin and viola) in her Bethesda, MD home, which she shared with her (second) husband, Emil Dolezal, a Czechoslovakian immigrant and Olympic-bound heavy weight wrestler. They met at the Czechoslovakian embassy in DC after Emil defected to the USA from communist Czechoslovakia while competing in Vienna. The pair became well-known members of the Bethesda and Potomac, MD communities. Vera started a quartet group called The Potomac musicians. The group played at weddings, embassy events and other parties. Music was her passion. Vera and Emil started a plumbing business and a family with two children, Emile and Milana Dolezal. Vera maintained Hilgert family connections from Peru and Ecuador to what is now the Czech Republic. After becoming widowed, Vera supported her family with her music business, teaching in her living room and raising her children until they left for college. She created a strong family unit with her mother, who lived with them and was known affectionately to everyone as "Babi" (Czech for grandmother). Vera was cherished and will long be remembered by her family, music students, and friends for the twinkle in her eye, good-natured laugh, and taste for fine music and fine food, which she generously shared with everyone around her. Vera is survived by her good friend and cousin Dolores, her children Emile and Milana, along with two grandchildren, Alegra and Marlin, who also called her Babi. Funeral private.



