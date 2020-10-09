VERA AUDREY CRACKNELL LONG
Vera, 94, passed away on October 6, 2020 in New Market, Virginia. Vera was born at home in Essex, England on March 3, 1926. She was the daughter of Charlotte and Ernest Cracknell, and one of eight children. Vera grew up in England during WWII. In 1945, at the age of 19, Vera married 26 year old. U.S. Army Sgt. Charles William Long from Kingston, Pennsylvania. In 1946 Vera sailed on the Queen Mary to America, sanctioned by a special act of Congress. The War Brides Act. Vera and Charles settled in Maryland, then Vienna, Virginia and raised four children. Vera was a member of the Transatlantic Brides and Parents Association (TBPA), as well as the International Churchill Society. In 1986 both Vera and Charles were on ABC's 20/20 TV show. The documentary featured the 40th anniversary of the TBPA in Southampton, England. The first GI brides' reunion made the front page of the New York Times on September 29, 1986, with a picture of Vera and Dame Vera Lynn, who was famous for singing wartime favorites like "The White Cliffs of Dover". The documentary was aired on Thanksgiving Day of that year. Vera became an Interior Decorator, certified by the New York School of Interior Design. In 1988 she graduated with honors from George Mason University with a degree in history. She also published a book From Britain With Love, WWII Pilgrim Brides Sail to America. Her book chronicles the war brides experiences before and after their trip across the pond. Vera is survived by her husband, Charles; sister Joan Marks from Middlesex, England; sons Malcolm Long and Derek Long; daughters Gini Curcia and Cindi Adams; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. There will be a service for Mrs. Long at the Arlington National Cemetery Chapel, date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone Iowa 50037-0839.Please share online condolences with the family at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com