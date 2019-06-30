The Washington Post

VERA SILVER (1927 - 2019)
  • "Mother Vera Silver you will be missed by who knew I'm going..."
    - Lavette stokes
  • ""What shall we say to these things? If God be for us,..."
    - Yolanda Jacobs
  • "Mother Silver my Mom and I will TRULY MISS YOU!!!! love..."
    - Gnesina Beckwith
Service Information
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A.
Two Locations
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD
20601
(301)-632-6624
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bible Way Temple
1100 New Jersey Ave., NW
Washington, DC
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Bible Way Temple
1100 New Jersey Ave., NW
Washington, DC
Notice
Mother VERA M. SILVER  

Of Bible Way Church, Washington, DC  
 
Peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Apostle James Silver. She is survived by two devoted children, Michael Silver and Barbara Johnson; brother, Donald Twitty; grandchildren, Bishop Ronald (LaShawn) Demery, Jr., Eric (Nikita), Duane (Angel), Michael A., Brian (Keisha) and Felicia Silver; 23 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Mother will be honored, Friday, July 5, from 9 a.m. until Celebration of Life 11 a.m. Bible Way Temple, 1100 New Jersey Ave., NW, Washington, DC. Interment Washington National Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on June 30, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD   (301) 632-6624
funeral home direction icon