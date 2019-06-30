Mother VERA M. SILVER
Of Bible Way Church, Washington, DC
Peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Apostle James Silver. She is survived by two devoted children, Michael Silver and Barbara Johnson; brother, Donald Twitty; grandchildren, Bishop Ronald (LaShawn) Demery, Jr., Eric (Nikita), Duane (Angel), Michael A., Brian (Keisha) and Felicia Silver; 23 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Mother will be honored, Friday, July 5, from 9 a.m. until Celebration of Life 11 a.m. Bible Way Temple, 1100 New Jersey Ave., NW, Washington, DC. Interment Washington National Cemetery.