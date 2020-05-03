Vera Barnes Thompson
Transitioned on April 25, 2020. She is the beloved wife of Cleophis Thompson and mother of Rev. Michael Thompson (Vera), Eric Thompson (Cynthia), Dr. Dorothea Copeland (Aaron) and Dr. Kara Covington (Michael), and grandmother of nine grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship of Greater Washington P.O. Box 91823 Washington, DC 20090, or to Alabama A&M University Marketing, Communications & Advancement, Normal Alabama 35762, checks payable to: Alabama A&M Foundation (Memo on the check - c/o Vera Barnes Thompson 1956). Arrangements are entrusted to BIANCHI Funeral Services.