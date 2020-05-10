

BISHOP VERDA B. P. BRAXTON



On April 3, 2020 Bishop Verda B. P. Braxton was called home. She quietly slipped away into the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was the loving mother of Phanelson A. Braxton and Elder E. L. Braxton-Thomas; grandmother of Yolanda Glover, Jamal A. Braxton, Samantha Braxton, and Sean M. Braxton; and great-grandmother to Timothy Thomas.

Verda B. P. Braxton, daughter of the late Alex Phanelson and Bishop Esther Phanelson, was born in Powhatan, West Virginia on May 18, 1927. She spent her early life in Roanoke, Virginia, and she later moved to Newport News, Virginia, and then to New York City, New York. She met and married her husband, Alphonso J. Braxton in Newport News, VA. They had two children, and settled in Washington, DC.

Bishop Braxton received many commendations throughout her life, and she was well traveled. She has traveled to Paris, Germany, Russia, Canada, and many other places, where she shared the Gospel of Jesus Christ wherever she found herself. She also received a commendation from Mayor Sharon Pratt Kelly, Washington, DC acknowledging her, and commending her, for her many years of ministerial services to the citizens of Washington, DC. She served as Bishop and head of the church for over 38 years. Memorial Scheduled for June 12, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.