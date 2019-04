VERDA LOUISE STOKES



On Wednesday, April 17, 2019, she was called home. She is survived by her children, April Hart, Monique Crocker and Keenan Stokes, as well as seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Viewing, 10 a.m.; Funeral Services, 11 a.m., Monday, April 29, 2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church

1500- 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20001. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD 20746. Services entrusted to J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.