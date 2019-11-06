

Verdelle Church Sands



On October 29, 2019, Verdelle Church Sands of Ft Washington, Maryland passed away at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Colonel (Ret) Clifton A Sands, Sr. Loving mother of Carol Gambrill, Clifton Jr, C. Alexander, and Craig (pre-deceased). Loving sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 8, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Marshall March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, Maryland.

Funeral services will be Saturday, November 9, 11 a.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 6634 St. Barnabas Rd., Oxon Hill, Maryland. Services preceded by visitation at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Tanner Community Resource Center care of St Paul United Methodist Church in Oxon Hill, MD.