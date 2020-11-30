Dr. Verdine J. Frederick "Dee"
Dr. Verdine J. (Pelesky) Frederick "Dee", 86, Vienna, VA., formerly of Arlington, VA passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020. Born April 1, 1934 in Jenners, PA. to John Sr. and Pauline (Radowski) Pelesky. Preceded in death by parents, sisters; Ann, Helen and Polly; and brothers, Nick, John Jr., Michael, Frank and Stephen. Survived by her husband (60 yrs), William Frederick, Jr., daughter Katherine Levy (Stuart) and sons; William III, and Stephen; grandchildren; Jacob, Jared, Avery, Emma Lee, Sylvan, Georgia. Graduate of Temple University School of Nursing, B.S. , Masters and PhD from GW University. Director of EAP, Smithsonian Institute, Everly-Wheatly Funeral Home, Alexandria, VA. Viewing: 1 p.m. until time of service 2 p.m., on December 2. Available online thru funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice
. https://www.everlywheatley.com/trib
utes/Verdine-J-Frederick