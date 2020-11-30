1/
VERDINE FREDERICK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VERDINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dr. Verdine J. Frederick "Dee"  
Dr. Verdine J. (Pelesky) Frederick "Dee", 86, Vienna, VA., formerly of Arlington, VA passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020. Born April 1, 1934 in Jenners, PA. to John Sr. and Pauline (Radowski) Pelesky. Preceded in death by parents, sisters; Ann, Helen and Polly; and brothers, Nick, John Jr., Michael, Frank and Stephen. Survived by her husband (60 yrs), William Frederick, Jr., daughter Katherine Levy (Stuart) and sons; William III, and Stephen; grandchildren; Jacob, Jared, Avery, Emma Lee, Sylvan, Georgia. Graduate of Temple University School of Nursing, B.S. , Masters and PhD from GW University. Director of EAP, Smithsonian Institute, Everly-Wheatly Funeral Home, Alexandria, VA. Viewing: 1 p.m. until time of service 2 p.m., on December 2. Available online thru funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. https://www.everlywheatley.com/tributes/Verdine-J-Frederick

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 30, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved