Verle J.Turner
Colonel, US Army (Ret.)
Of Fairfax, VA on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Beloved father of Kathi (Larry) Crowder, Karen (Allen) Jenkins, Twyla Turner and William Turner; grandfather of Larry III, Travis, Brandy, and Emily; brother of Twyla Tweed and Eugene Turner of Burlington, IA. Friends may call at Murphy Funeral Home at 1102 W. Broad St. in Falls Church on Wednesday, February 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Services to be held Thursday, February 21 at 11 a.m. at United Baptist Church, 7100 Columbia Pike. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.