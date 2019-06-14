VERNA MAE MARRIE
(Age 98)
Verna Marrie, long time resident of Maryland, passed peacefully on Wednesday June 12, 2019. She is survived by her children, Michael Marrie (Jane), Gary A. Marrie, Rick Marrie (Michele) and Susie Dornan (Bobby); seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; siblings, Betty Meeks and Allen Monroe. Church service will be held at 2 p.m. on June 18, 2019 at Grace Presbyterian Church, 5924 Princess Garden Pkwy, Lanham, MD. Burial will be held at a later date in Robbins, NC. In lieu of Flowers the family requests that contributions be made to Grace Presbyterian Church.