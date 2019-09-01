VERNA S. MARSHALL
On Tuesday, August 20, 2019 went home to be with the Lord. She is survived by a brother Vaughn (Burnie) Marshall, Sr.; a devoted sister-friend Dianne Ross; nephew, Vaughn "Stephen" Marshall, Jr.; niece, Antoinette (Glenn) Bland; great-nephews, Vaughn, III and Bryce Marshall; great-niece, Ariana Marshall; a host of cousins, other loving relatives, loyal friends and dedicated church family. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 3, at Hughes Memorial United Methodist Church, 25 53rd Street, NE from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m Interment Parklawn Memorial Park and Menorah Gardens.