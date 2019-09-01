The Washington Post

VERNA MARSHALL (1952 - 2019)
Pope Funeral Home Washington Chapel
2617 Pennsylvania Avenue, S.E.
Washington, DC
20020
(202)-583-5400
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hughes Memorial United Methodist Church
25 53rd Street, NE
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Hughes Memorial United Methodist Church
25 53rd Street, NE
VERNA S. MARSHALL  

On Tuesday, August 20, 2019 went home to be with the Lord. She is survived by a brother Vaughn (Burnie) Marshall, Sr.; a devoted sister-friend Dianne Ross; nephew, Vaughn "Stephen" Marshall, Jr.; niece, Antoinette (Glenn) Bland; great-nephews, Vaughn, III and Bryce Marshall; great-niece, Ariana Marshall; a host of cousins, other loving relatives, loyal friends and dedicated church family. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 3, at Hughes Memorial United Methodist Church, 25 53rd Street, NE from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m Interment Parklawn Memorial Park and Menorah Gardens.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 1, 2019
