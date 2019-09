Vera M. Matthews Williams

Vera M. Matthews Williams (95) made her transition into eternal life on September 18, 2019.

She is survived by her sister, Easter M. Harris and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Family visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 26 at the St. Luke Baptist Church 1415 Gallatin St., NW