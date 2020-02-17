Vernal Ray Freeman
"Vern" (Age 90)
Died February 8, 2020 in Fairfax, Virginia in the presence of loving family. Born in Rush Springs, Oklahoma, Vern was a U.S. Army
combat veteran of the Korean War
, a lifelong musician, and an avid fan of the Texas Tech Red Raiders. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Josephine "Jody" Freeman, five children, 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Funeral is February 20, 10 a.m. at Everly Funeral Home, 6161 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, Va. 22044. Private burial follows at Quantico National Cemetery.