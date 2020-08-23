1/
VERNARD GRICE Sr.
Vernard Grice, Sr. (Age 91)  
Peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. Survived by wife, Elizabeth; children, Vernard (Verónica) and Angela (Jason); grandchildren; brother, Clifford Taylor (Ann); sister-in-law, Dorothy Taylor; beloved nieces and nephews, George Carr (Felicia), Millie Manning (Larry), and Janice Austin (Hasker); and a host of other treasured nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20012, followed by a private funeral service live streamed at www.mcguire-services.com. Interment Quantico National Cemetery. Please consider a memorial contribution in Vernard Grice's name to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
AUG
27
Funeral
11:30 AM
McGuire Funeral Home
