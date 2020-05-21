Vernell Crawford
Peacefully transitioned on May 10, 2020 at his residence. He leaves to cherish his memories, his lovely and devoted wife, Lucille; one son, Rev. Christopher O. Crawford (Monique); one daughter, Debra C. Manning (Christopher Howard); two grandsons, Jamal and Terrell Crawford; one granddaughter, Christa Manning; one great-grandson, Terrell Crawford, Jr.; a godson, Rev. Justin Rhodes; a stepmother, Clara Crawford; three sisters, Margaret Potts, Sandra Crawford, and Evelyn Spring; two brothers, Morris Crawford (Fannie) and William Johnson Pearson (Marlin); a number of nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends. On Friday, May 22, 2020, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD. Interment: George Washington Cemetery, Adelphi, MD.