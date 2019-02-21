VERNELL E. HOWLEY (Age 92)
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Holy Cross Hospital. She was a long time resident of Washington, DC. She is survived by four nieces, Diane Gorham (Bob), Paula Pitts, Charlene Porzio and Gaylene Parker; two nephews, Michael Parker (Betty), Bruce Tapscott and a host of other relatives and friends. Service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Monica and St James Episcopal Church, 222 8th Street, NE, Washington, DC. Family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m., until service at 10:30 a.m. Interment Maryland National Cemetery. Arrangements by McGuire.