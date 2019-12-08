Vernette Molloy
On November 30, 2019, of Bluffton, SC. Mother of Tracy Colligan (Chris), Tara Farrell (Greg), TJ Colligan (Robin); sister, Patti Sturniolo; three grandchildren, Ally Spangler (Travis), Nicholas and Madison Farrell; step-grandchildren, Shira Neuman (Yechiel) and Mallory Foley as well as her beloved, MacGyver. Visitation at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA on Friday, December 20 from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Graveside service at Fairfax Memorial Park on Saturday, December 21 at 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held in Bluffton, SC after the holidays. Memorial contributions can be made to either the ASPCA or the Pancreatic Cancer Network.