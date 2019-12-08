The Washington Post

VERNETTE MOLLOY

Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Vernette Molloy  

On November 30, 2019, of Bluffton, SC. Mother of Tracy Colligan (Chris), Tara Farrell (Greg), TJ Colligan (Robin); sister, Patti Sturniolo; three grandchildren, Ally Spangler (Travis), Nicholas and Madison Farrell; step-grandchildren, Shira Neuman (Yechiel) and Mallory Foley as well as her beloved, MacGyver. Visitation at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA on Friday, December 20 from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Graveside service at Fairfax Memorial Park on Saturday, December 21 at 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held in Bluffton, SC after the holidays. Memorial contributions can be made to either the ASPCA or the Pancreatic Cancer Network.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 8, 2019
