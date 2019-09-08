The Washington Post

VERNICE COLE (1950 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "To the Gist and Cole Family,Our deepest Condolences!..."
    - Diana Miller Blake
  • "Praying for you all"
    - Janice Marie Douglas/Harrison & Family
  • "Condolences to you and your family."
    - Ricky Chambers
  • "Marcia I never got to meet your MOM in person, however I..."
    - Betty Chambers
  • "WITH SYMPATHY TO YOU AND YOUR FAMILY. SO SORRY FOR YOUR..."
    - Lutricia Davis
Service Information
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD
20748
(301)-449-0400
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD 20748
Notice
VERNICE GIST COLE (Age 69)  

Of Suitland, MD, entered into eternal rest Monday, September 2, 2019. She recently retired from the Department of Justice (DEA) after 42 years of service. Vernice was predeceased by her parents, John Gist, Sr. and Mary Biggers Gist, and her husband, Johnny B. Cole. She is survived by her daughter Marcia Cole of Silver Spring, MD; John M. Gist, Jr. (Etta) of Rock Hill, SC; David L. Gist, Sr. (Angela) of Waldorf, MD; Reva V. Gresham (Paul) of Annapolis, MD and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, surrogate sisters, colleagues, and lifelong friends. Funeral services will be performed by Reverend Dwight Davis at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Road, Camp Springs, MD 20748 on September 14, 2019 at 2 p.m. Floral arrangements will be accepted the day of service.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 8, 2019
