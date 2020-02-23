The Washington Post

Vernice Huggins of Alexandria, VA passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, VA. She is survived by five siblings, 11 children, 27 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, 19 great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Harvest Assembly Baptist Church, 8008 Fordson Rd., Alexandria, VA from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.
