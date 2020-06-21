Vernice Tilghman
Vernice Hill Tilghman (AGE 85)  
Of Silver Spring, Maryland went to sleep and was received by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Suburban Hospital. She is survived by her daughters, Jeanene M. Taylor and Yvonne V. Tilghman; grandchildren, Dara A. Taylor, Tobin A. Taylor (Denice); and her great-granddaughter, Gabrielle C. Taylor; siblings, Pauline Cauthorne and Leroy Hill (Frances); and a host of family and friends. Those whose lives were touched by Vernice are invited for visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, Maryland 20746. A private funeral service will immediately follow. www.marshall-marchfh.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
(301) 736-1616
