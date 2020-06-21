Vernice Tilghman

Of Silver Spring, Maryland went to sleep and was received by our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Suburban Hospital. She is survived by her daughters, Jeanene M. Taylor and Yvonne V. Tilghman; grandchildren, Dara A. Taylor, Tobin A. Taylor (Denice); and her great-granddaughter, Gabrielle C. Taylor; siblings, Pauline Cauthorne and Leroy Hill (Frances); and a host of family and friends. Those whose lives were touched by Vernice are invited for visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, Maryland 20746. A private funeral service will immediately follow.