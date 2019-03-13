VERNON J. BOND, JR.
On Sunday March 3, 2019 Vernon J. Bond Jr. beloved husband of Charlene Bond, Loving father of Phillip S. and Vernon J. III Bond. Also survived by one grandson Phillip II, and a host of other loving relatives and friends. A viewing will be held on Saturday March 16, 2019 at Covenant Baptist Church, 3845 South Capitol St. SW, Washington, DC, 20032, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Heritage Memorial Cemetery, Waldorf, Maryland. Arrangements by Hedgman Funeral Service