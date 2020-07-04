VERNON EDWARDS

Vernon George Edwards (Age 89)
Of Delmar, MD, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was the son of the late Earle T. and Marion (Beavers) Edwards and was preceded in death by his wife, Nevelyn Edwards. Vernon spent his early years in the Washington, DC area before moving to Colonial Beach, VA where he graduated from high school and gained the nickname "Froggy". He eventually moved to Maryland's Eastern Shore where he enjoyed boating, fishing and goose hunting. Vernon proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1948-1956. Deployed during the Korean War, his first Marine Division was instrumental in the success at Inchon Landing. His experience in Korea set the stage for his successful career in the construction industry. "Froggy" was well known for his long, entertaining stories which he loved to share with all. Vernon is survived by the mother of his children, Patricia MacCaffray of Leesburg, VA; Cynthia Bauley (Patrick) of Montclair, NJ, Brian T. Edwards (Rita) of Marshall, VA and Jennifer Buracker (Gerry) of Leesburg, VA, nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Louise Ficca of Virginia Beach, VA is his only surviving sibling. Vernon is further survived by nephews, nieces, stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many friends. A graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a Date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802 www.coastalhospice.org
or to Capital Caring Health 3180 Fairview Park Drive, Suite 500 Falls Church, VA 22042, www.capitalcaring.org